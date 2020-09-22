ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 7.4% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $409,670.54 and $631.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

