F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Down 5.9%

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 4,080,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,504,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 455.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

