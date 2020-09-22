Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.56.

FB stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.36. The stock has a market cap of $706.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $599,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,901 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,858 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

