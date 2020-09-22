FantasyGold Market Capitalization Achieves $40,666.50 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a market cap of $40,666.50 and $12.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00223330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00084213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.01392389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00193052 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

