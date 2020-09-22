Fantom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37.74 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Fantom has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bgogo, IDEX and Bibox. Fantom has a market capitalization of $82.23 million and $37.74 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00224468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.01396933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00193112 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,119,889,150 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

