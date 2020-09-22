FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.45. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $90,957.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

