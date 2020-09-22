FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial started coverage on FAT Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 43,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 164.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FAT Brands news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn purchased 21,832 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $70,080.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,895.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

