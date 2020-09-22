Feathercoin (FTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,644.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $8,644.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000577 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 292,064,440 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.