Fetch (FET) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.04372459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009580 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Fetch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

