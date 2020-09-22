Fidelity European Values plc (FEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FEV opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.40) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.92. Fidelity European Values has a 12-month low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 277 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

About Fidelity European Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

