Financial Comparison: Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) versus Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 71.37%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.61%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -43.34% -53.40% -34.91% Sangamo Therapeutics -91.17% -23.12% -14.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 9.23 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -4.52 Sangamo Therapeutics $102.43 million 14.19 -$95.19 million ($0.85) -12.13

Sutro Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation. Its therapeutic products which are in Phase I/II clinical trial include SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A; SB-FIX for the treatment of hemophilia B; ST-400 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; and SB-318 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I and SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which are lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The company also develops ST-920, a gene therapy for fabry disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Kite Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bioverativ Inc., and Shire International GmbH, as well as license partnerships with Dow AgroSciences LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

