Fireangel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Fireangel Safety Technology Group PLC (LON:FA) dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.78 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). Approximately 14,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

In related news, insider John Conoley bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,900.04).

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as carbon monoxide CO sensors.

