First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FCBP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.74. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 2,332.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

