First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
FCBP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $158.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.74. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.
First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter.
First Choice Bancorp Company Profile
First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.
