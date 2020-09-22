First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $46.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.30 million and the highest is $47.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $43.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $184.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.50 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $181.00 million, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

THFF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. 54,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. First Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.