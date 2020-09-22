First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Down 3.1%

First Mining Gold Corp (TSE:FF) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 1,638,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 901,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $325.17 million and a PE ratio of -11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

