First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.93. 1,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 17,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 46.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 84.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

