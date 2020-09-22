First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Stock Price Down 2.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.76. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 636.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000.

