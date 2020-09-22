FirstCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. FirstCoin has a market cap of $118,705.72 and $47.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,532.31 or 1.00860117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00166847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000653 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

