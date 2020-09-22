Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FISV. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.15.

FISV opened at $99.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.42.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock worth $496,098,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

