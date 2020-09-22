Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.07. 872,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 776,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,136 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 621,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
