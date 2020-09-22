Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.07. 872,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 776,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $545.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,136 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 621,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.