Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Trading Down 2.5%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET)’s stock price were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 478.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

