Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Down 6.1%

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 1,538,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,332,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 50.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,870,000 after buying an additional 1,440,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after purchasing an additional 215,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,244,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $20,670,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

