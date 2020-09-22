FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $172,987.31 and $37,326.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00227842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00083276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.01483180 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00187595 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

