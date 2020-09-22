Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Down 7.9%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 1,283,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,664,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOSL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $383.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 663,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,122 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fossil Group by 3,172.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,594 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

