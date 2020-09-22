Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $142.15. The company had a trading volume of 74,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,199,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Franco Nevada by 78.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,981,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,969 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Franco Nevada by 5.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Franco Nevada by 23.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,662,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Franco Nevada by 100.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,583,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

