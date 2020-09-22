Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) Trading Down 0.9%

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLQS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter.

