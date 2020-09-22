Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Plans GBX 0.32 Dividend

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FEN traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Frenkel Topping Group has a one year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85.

Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.37 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target (up from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Frenkel Topping Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider Elaine Cullen-Grant purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

