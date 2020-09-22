Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 500,000 Shares

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00.

Frogads stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. 1,042,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,403. Frogads Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.46.

Get Frogads alerts:

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.