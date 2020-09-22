Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 500,000 Shares

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00.
Frogads stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. 1,042,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,403. Frogads Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.46.
Frogads Company Profile
