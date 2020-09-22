Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) Major Shareholder Sells $44,405,442.84 in Stock

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Frogads stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. 1,042,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,403. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.46. Frogads Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Get Frogads alerts:

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.