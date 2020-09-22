Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) Major Shareholder Sells $44,405,442.84 in Stock

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG) major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Frogads stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. 1,042,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,403. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.46. Frogads Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $77.00.
Frogads Company Profile
Further Reading: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Frogads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frogads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.