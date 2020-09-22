Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Down 7.7%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 3,314,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,493,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

FRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.17%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

