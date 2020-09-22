Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.75 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Function X has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $192,557.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,567.50 or 1.01033502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00166773 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,880,925 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

