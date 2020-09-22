Function X Price Up 0% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $177,443.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,557.20 or 1.00222940 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001745 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00166731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,883,425 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

