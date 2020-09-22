Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $6.03 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Funko by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

