Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.82.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $6.03 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $298.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.36.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Funko by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
Read More: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.