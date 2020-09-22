G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

GTHX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. 1,113,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $542.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

