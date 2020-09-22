GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 7.6%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.75. 7,572,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 4,613,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of GameStop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 17.8% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 22.0% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 99.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

