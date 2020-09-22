Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Down 10.1%

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) shares traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.43. 3,179,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,600,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Gannett alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $194.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.02 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $122,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,818.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.