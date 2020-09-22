GATX (NYSE:GATX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Sidoti

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price objective raised by Sidoti from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GATX. ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $772,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

