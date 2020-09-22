Gemini Dollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and $1.47 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00225538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.01396069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00193063 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 13,897,348 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

