General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading Down 4.8%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 945,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 863,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get General Moly alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Moly stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 542,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of General Moly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.