Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

NYSE GEL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,816. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $595.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.