Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.93.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of -267.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.