Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.61 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce $33.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.67 million and the lowest is $33.54 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $28.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $133.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.73 million to $133.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.05 million, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $140.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

GOOD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 191,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,076. The firm has a market cap of $577.15 million, a PE ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 0.98. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after acquiring an additional 238,152 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

