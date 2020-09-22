Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $610.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

