Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Down 3.1%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 7,803,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,970,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $784,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 74.44% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

