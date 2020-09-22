GNY (GNY) One Day Volume Hits $11,309.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $831,410.42 and approximately $11,309.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00223443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00084587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.01393580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00193486 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

