Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Godaddy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Godaddy from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,671.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,426 shares of company stock worth $4,865,757 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Godaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 662,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,848,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 20.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

