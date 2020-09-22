Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 1,434,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,197,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GORO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $34,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 373.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

