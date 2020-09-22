Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Down 7.5%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,901,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,311,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201,366 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

