Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Down 7.5%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 1,901,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,311,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
A number of research analysts recently commented on GSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Standard Ventures from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.
Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).
About Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
