GoldBlocks Market Cap Reaches $22,766.14 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $22,766.14 and $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00651453 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010184 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034842 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.12 or 0.10793149 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

