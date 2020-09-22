GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0007

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. GoldFund has a total market cap of $114,992.68 and approximately $3,319.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002131 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001498 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002694 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

